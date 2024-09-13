Off the news: Hawaii AG urges social media warning

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has joined 41 other attorneys general in urging Congress to pass legislation requiring a U.S. surgeon general warning on all algorithm-driven social media platforms. The letter to Congress comes amid growing scrutiny of social media companies for their role in generational harm to young people’s mental health.

The warning labels and more action are necessary, the AGs say, because “social media platforms have demonstrated an unwillingness to ﬁx the problem on their own.”