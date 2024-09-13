Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 13, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Dana Ireland murder investigation case revisited

By Leila Fujimori

Today Updated 12:02 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii State Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Hawaii Police Department case regarding the release of information in the Dana Ireland murder investigation. Ian Schweitzer, left, and his brother, Shawn Schweitzer — seen leaving court Thursday — are party to this case as well.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii State Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Hawaii Police Department case regarding the release of information in the Dana Ireland murder investigation. Ian Schweitzer, left, and his brother, Shawn Schweitzer — seen leaving court Thursday — are party to this case as well.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above is Keith Shigetomi, attorney for Shawn Schweitzer.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above is Keith Shigetomi, attorney for Shawn Schweitzer.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above are Hawaii Supreme Court Justices Lisa Ginoza, left, Sabrina McKenna, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Todd Eddins and Vladimir Devens.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above are Hawaii Supreme Court Justices Lisa Ginoza, left, Sabrina McKenna, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Todd Eddins and Vladimir Devens.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii State Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Hawaii Police Department case regarding the release of information in the Dana Ireland murder investigation. Ian Schweitzer, left, and his brother, Shawn Schweitzer — seen leaving court Thursday — are party to this case as well.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above is Keith Shigetomi, attorney for Shawn Schweitzer.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above are Hawaii Supreme Court Justices Lisa Ginoza, left, Sabrina McKenna, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Todd Eddins and Vladimir Devens.