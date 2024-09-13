Dana Ireland murder investigation case revisited
The Hawaii State Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Hawaii Police Department case regarding the release of information in the Dana Ireland murder investigation. Ian Schweitzer, left, and his brother, Shawn Schweitzer — seen leaving court Thursday — are party to this case as well.
Above is Keith Shigetomi, attorney for Shawn Schweitzer.
Above are Hawaii Supreme Court Justices Lisa Ginoza, left, Sabrina McKenna, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Todd Eddins and Vladimir Devens.