UH women’s soccer rallies for road win

Cate Sheahan and Nalani Damacion scored goals over the final nine minutes as the Hawaii women’s soccer team beat Portland State 2-1 on Thursday in Portland, Ore.
Sheahan’s goal came at 81:42 off an assist from Zoe Park and Damacion scored unassisted at 84:09 for the Rainbow Wahine (3-6).
Elle Frazier scored at 3:52 for the Vikings (1-5).
Kennedy Justin made two saves for Hawaii, and Natalie Cunningham had nine for Portland State.
Hawaii will open Big West play next Thursday at 7 p.m. against visiting UC Davis.
———
Star-Advertiser staff