RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

LWO— 1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

LSB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—72 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

RSB—23 Koali Nishigaya 5-7 165 Sr.

RWO–6 Dekel Crowdus 5-11 170 Jr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-3 210 Jr.

The Warriors used the bye week to get healthy and reset the connection between QB Brayden Schager and slotback Pofele Ashlock. Both were not quite the same after suffering first-half injuries against UCLA. But after sitting out last week’s practices, they regained their form this week. Schager and Ashlock grew up in the Dallas area and have trained together in Texas. This season, Schager has targeted Ashlock 28 times, nearly three times more than any other Warrior. Nick Cenacle, who grew up in Montreal, also is making a push for extended playing time. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Cenacle is a three-level threat who has had to adjust to American football rules. In Canada, receivers are allowed running starts. Cenacle conceded he had to learn the receiver’s pre-snap stance. UH also is trying to get Tylan Hines more touches. Last week, Hines aligned wide and in the slot. Schager, who has the strongest arm for a UH quarterback since Greg Alexander, has worked on lowering the temperature on shorter throws. “Sometimes I have to throw more catchable balls,” Schager said. “I put that on myself. I’ve been focusing on it this week, making it easier for guys to catch the ball and run after the catch.” The Warriors have added to the running back rotation by taking the redshirt label off Christian Vaughn, a 5-10, 220-pound transfer from Butte College. Vaughn runs low but adheres to the high-and-tight grip of the football. “You’ve got to take care of the ball like a baby,” Vaughn said. “Without the ball, there’s no football.” Landon Sims remains as the top back, mostly because of his blocking. In essence, he can be a pulling back, taking on defensive ends to seal the edge for Schager’s bootlegs.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

Rush—12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 Jr.

DT—52 Ezra Evaimalo 6-2 260 Sr.

NT—69 Daniel Williams 5-11 305 Sr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Gr.

MLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-0 220 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 215 Jr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 So.

FCB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

FS—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

BCB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

Two weeks ago, a UCLA receiver was at full speed when he caught a pass in the flat. But cornerback Cam Stone grabbed him, hands to both shoulders, for the stop. “This year, we made an emphasis on tackling,” said Stone, who has eight in two games compared to last year’s average of 2.2 stops per contest. “I was a guy who lacked in tackling skills last year. I was told a lot about it.” Associate head coach Chris Brown helped Stone strengthen his hands; defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman taught the proper mechanics to limit post-catch yardage. With Stone and boundary corner Caleb Brown able to make open-field tackles, UH can send more blitzers and pass rushers. Reserve cornerback JoJo Forest is no longer with the team, but Jaheim Wilson-Jones came off the sideline to make consecutive breakups against UCLA. The Warriors have been creative in the trenches. To counter UCLA’s run game, the Warriors often went with a five-man front — three defensive tackles and two edge defenders. Bracketing the nose guard with two D-tackles was a twist on how the Pittsburgh Steelers used tackle-sized ends in their three-man front. UH employed a similar tactic when D-tackle Justus Tavai lined up as an end in 2021. With Saturday’s humidity expected to reach 90%, the Warriors will rotate linemen and linebackers. Mike linebacker Jamih Otis, who was limited to the first half after suffering an ankle injury against UCLA, has been cleared to play. Otis has earned a rep for his hard hits. UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers stepped into the pocket, noticed Otis waiting, and then made a U-turn. “I try to give 100% effort every time, just flying around, not worrying about anything,” Otis said.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

SS—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

After snapper Solomon Landrum recovered from a broken foot suffered in May, it was decided to ease his return by utilizing him only on long snaps. Hunter Higham, a second-year freshman, took over snaps on FGs and PATs. It has been a successful formula. Lucas Borrow has flourished on punts (and fakes), and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa is perfect on two FG attempts and six PAT tries. Higham gets to bring home his work. His housemates are Matsuzawa and kickoff specialist Ben Falck, the backup holder.

BEARKATS OFFENSE

WR—2 Ife Adeyi 5-10 175 Sr.

WR—6 Noah Smith 5-11 190 Sr.

WR—7 Qua’Vez Humphreys 6-3 225 Jr.

TE—19 Elijah Sohn 6-4 250 Sr.

LT—56 Luke Eckardt 6-6 300 Jr.

LG—73 MarKendrick Beall 6-4 330 Sr.

C—57 Ethan Hagler 6-2 305 Sr.

RG—71 James Dawn II 6-4 315 Jr.

RT—78 Orion Irving 6-6 310 So.

QB—10 Hunter Watson 6-3 210 Jr

RB—1 John Gentry 5-11 205 Jr.

The offense is a mashup of styles. Head coach KC Keeler coached quarterback Joe Flacco — a first-round pick in 2008 who is in his 17th NFL season — at Delaware, and ran a version of the Air Raid early in his 11-year tenure at Sam Houston. Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen directed a run-heavy attack in six seasons at Virginia Tech. In the move from FCS to full FBS status, the Bearkats developed an offensive line whose average blocker is 6-4, 312 pounds. Center Ethan Hagler and right tackle Orion Irving have overcome injuries and practiced this week. Elijah Sohn was a swimmer at Texas A&M and then SMU before joining the Bearkats’ as a motion tight end. Sohn is skilled as a lead blocker for John Gentry, who transferred from Utah State last year, and change-of-pace backs Zach Hrvbackek and DJ McKinney. Sohn also has mastered the block-and-curl moves on short pass routes. Qua’vez Humphreys, who has recovered from last year’s broken foot, is a migraine to cover (21.3 yards per reception) and tackle (averages 8.0 post-catch yards). Receiver Noah Smith can play inside or outside. Ife Adeyi, who has been clocked at 22.6 mph and 10.4 seconds over 100 meters, is a consideration on jet sweeps and deep routes. The week ahead of the Aug. 24 opener, Hunter Watson beat out Central Michigan transfer Jase Bauer for the QB1 job. Watson’s running (8.46 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper) and grit tilted the balance. Two years ago, Watson was a third-string QB for Division II Arkansas-Monticello. Last year, he transferred to Iowa Western College, where he thrived as a dual threat in the spread attack. Iowa Western won the junior college national title, and Watson was named to the All-America second team. “Indescribable feeling,” Watson said. “It was crazy of how it happened because of where I was six months before that. It was a surreal feeling.”

BEARKATS DEFENSE

DE—0 Chris Murray 6-4 255 Jr.

DL—90 Richard Outland 6-3 290 Sr.

DL—96 Matthew Aribisala 6-3 295 Jr.

LB—14 Kavian Gaither 6-0 215 Sr.

LB—18 Issiah Nixon 6-1 235 Sr.

LB—6 Trey Fields 6-0 215 Jr.

DB—3 Caleb Weaver 5-11 190 Jr.

DB—5 David Fisher 6-0 185 Jr.

S—2 Da’Veawn Armstead 6-0 185 Jr.

S—4 Jaylon Jimmerson 5-10 200 Gr.

S—19 Isaiah Cash 6-0 195 Gr.

Of all the honors — WAC’s defensive player of the year in 2022; CUSA’s preseason accolades this year — linebacker Kavian Gaither is most proud of the green dot. The helmet sticker is assigned to the player whose in-helmet radio allows direct communication with defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. “It’s a really good experience,” said Gaither, who then relays the plays to teammates. Gaither can set up on the edge, as a second-tier inside backer, or mix it up against a tight end. Gaither was recruited to Sam Houston as a safety. With most of the top-rotation spots taken, he agreed to move to linebacker. He opened the 2022 season as a backup. “Some players went down, and that was my opportunity to take advantage of that,” Gaither said. “I ended up starting the third game. It was up from there.” He finished with 79 tackles in nine games in 2022 to earn the top defensive award in the Bearkats’ final season in the WAC. At 30, Cassity is FBS’ youngest defensive coordinator. He has implemented a multiple-look pressure scheme. To boost the pass rush, the Bearkats will align two linebackers outside of the three-man front, with the safeties in man coverage. Sometimes Isaiah Cash is the lone deep defender. The Bearkats also will use the nose tackle as the only interior linemen with two linebackers set up wide of the tackle box. Last week, cornerback David Fisher blitzed while a safety rotated to corner. Cassity also will call for blitzes to the flats to disrupts screens. Linebacker Trey Fields has returned to good health and is tied for the team lead with 18 tackles. “He’s one of those guys who’s a little different,” head coach KC Keeler said. “His motor goes at a different speed.”

BEARKATS SPECIALISTS

K—49 Christian Pavon 5-10 175 Jr.

P/H—43 Jadon Cardell 6-0 215 Jr.

LS—41 Zach Stricker 6-0 200 Jr.

KR—11 Malik Phillips 5-11 175 Sr.

PR—7 Emon Allen 5-9 180 Jr.

Colby Sessums, who was named to two CUSA preseason all-star teams, was unavailable for the first two games because of an injury. Christian Pavon, who was the kickoff specialist last year, nailed two field goals, including a 52-yarder, in the opener against Rice. His lone miss, from 28 yards, was the result of a poor snap. It later was learned the long snapper was playing with a dislocated finger. It appears Pavon will get his third shot to start.