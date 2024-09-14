Letter: Election polls mean little, vote is only true measure

Saturday, September 14, 2024
In the midst of a presidential race, we are constantly bombarded with polls that claim to tell us what the voter is thinking. Just stop for a moment and ask yourself, “Do you believe that a sampling of 2,000 to 3,000 voters will accurately represent the thinking of 200 million voters?”
The pollsters will argue in a million ways that their results are valid when it is obvious they are ridiculous. A pollster’s margin of error of plus or minus 4% to 8% is a huge variance that invalidates all results. The only poll that counts is on Election Day. Vote for the future of America.
Clive Cabral
Aiea
