Letter: Incognito enforcement to deter e-bike hooligans

The city needs to address the use of e-bikes, but it is far more important to enforce these new rules.

They may be prevalent in Waianae, but it’s an islandwide issue. It’s an epidemic in Kaimuki — teens doing wheelies up and down Waialae Avenue at night until they see a blue light in the distance. They’ll stop until the cop car passes, then continue doing wheelies up and down Waialae. We need more stealth enforcement of the e-bike laws that are being passed, otherwise they are meaningless.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

