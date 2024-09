Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation, enabling the Department of Education to directly contract with Roberts Hawaii and add new routes. A school bus passenger waves a shaka.

The state Department of Education announced Thursday afternoon that 13 previously suspended school bus routes in Central Oahu and East Hawaii island will be reinstated starting Monday, restoring service for nearly 300 student riders across eight schools.

The DOE initially suspended 108 bus routes less than a week into the school year, which began Aug. 1, affecting almost 2,900 students.

In response, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation, enabling the DOE to directly contract with Roberts Hawaii and add 10 new routes. The proclamation also allowed Ground Transport Inc. to subcontract Polynesian Adventures tour buses.

On Aug. 26 the DOE reinstated 20 more routes, restoring bus service for approximately 604 students across seven schools, following the restoration of 34 routes the previous week, which brought back service for 1,200 students.

The most recently restored routes will be serv­iced by Ground Transport, Roberts Hawaii and Polynesian Adventures. Parents and guardians of affected students will be notified directly about the restored routes and any changes.

The following school bus routes will resume service, effective Monday:

On Oahu

>> Aiea Intermediate: HR01A, HR05A

>> Aliamanu Middle: HR11A, HR11B, HR24A

>> Wahiawa Middle: CR14A

>> Leilehua High: CR14B

On Hawaii island

>> Hilo Intermediate: TR05A, TR06A

>> Hilo High: TR05A, TR06A

>> Keaau High: SR33A, SR33B

>> Pahoa High & Intermediate: SR11A, SR13A

Following the restoration of 13 bus routes on Monday, 91 routes will have been reinstated.

The DOE said in a statement that the department is continuing efforts to restore the remaining 56 suspended routes.

Ground Transport is actively recruiting new drivers, utilizing the governor’s emergency proclamation to expedite the hiring process. Under this proclamation, drivers with a commercial driver’s license and a “P” endorsement — allowing them to transport passengers — can temporarily operate school buses in place of the “S” endorsement, which is typically required for school bus drivers.

Ground Transport is also exploring partnerships with other tour bus operators to expand its capacity.

The DOE said further updates will be provided as additional bus routes are restored.