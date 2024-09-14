Maryknoll School opens new performing arts center

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Maryknoll School’s 101-year-old Bache­lot Memorial Hall has reopened as the Performing Arts Center after a $6.7 million transformation.

Following 18 months of renovation, the center is expected to become the heartbeat of the school’s creative community as the venue for choir, dance, band and theater performances. It will host individual class plays, science fairs and competitions and continue to be a place for students to gather during the day.

Honolulu Catholic Bishop Larry Silva led a blessing ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility Aug. 23. In addition to a new stage and rehearsal space, significant improvements were made to the acoustics, an announcement said.

Originally dedicated in June 1923, Bachelot Memorial Hall is named after Father Alexis Bachelot, a pioneering Catholic missionary to Hawaii. The hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

Maryknoll School and Sacred Heart Church launched a capital campaign in 2021 to raise the $3 million to build the center. Two significant gifts totaling nearly $2 million came from Mi and Tom Kosasa, and the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.