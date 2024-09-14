Chaminade scores another major upset

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The No. 13 Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept both matches in the Colorado Premier Challenge in Denver, Col., on Friday, including an upset win over No. 2 Wayne State.

In their first match, Chaminade defeated Wayne State 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Four players logged at least eight kills for the Silverswords (6-2), led by Mahala Kaapuni and Malena Mihalik, who had 10 kills apiece. Taya Beller had 14 kills to lead Wayne State (4-1). The Wildcats received first-place votes in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Poll.

The win was the third-straight over a nationally ranked opponent for Chaminade. After sweeping Cal State Los Angeles last weekend, the Silverswords own wins over the Nos. 1- and 2-ranked squads in the nation in the past week.

In its second match, Chaminade defeated Wheeling (W.Va.) 26-24, 25-21, 25-15. Letizia Cammillucci hammered 16 kills to lead the Silverswords. Wheeling (1-4) got 12 kills from Riley Kindall.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team did not have the same luck, dropping both matches to open play at the Route 92 Classic in San Francisco.

In the first match, San Francisco State swept Hilo 25-22, 25-20, 25-15. The Vulcans (5-4) hit just .126 in the match, led by Chase Koepke’s six kills. Tamiya Wilson had 17 kills and Izzy Issak added 16 for the Gators (3-2).

In their second game, the Vulcans pushed Lubbock Christian to five sets, but fell 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 15-11. Taylor Tullo and Koepke had 14 kills each to lead the Vulcans, while Kiana Fallaha had 23 to lead the Lady Chaps (4-2).