Moanalua wide receiver Laakea Tapaoan made this catch for a touchdown despite tight defense by Waianae defensive back Shayzen Lopes during the first half Friday at Moanalua.

For two years, Andy Nguyen bore the burden.

It was in 2022 when Nguyen missed a short field goal that would have won a game for Moanalua against Kamehameha, which ended in a 21-all tie.

This time, as a senior, Nguyen drilled an 18-yard field goal as time expired to lift Moanalua over Waianae, 24-21, before a packed house at Ne Menehune’s field. It was the first game on a newly renovated track and field this year.

“It’s just hard work every day since soccer season ended. Every day, me and my brother (Ryan) go here to the field after school and kick, kick, kick, kick. Going back to that exact spot where I missed against Kamehameha, kicking 100, 200 reps from there,” Nguyen said.

Moanalua improved to 2-0 in OIA Division I play (4-1 overall) in year two under Andrew Manley.

“This win is big for us. We were in a couple of situations like this that went the other way. To see these boys pull through, I’m a very proud coach,” Manley said. “The kids just have to believe in it because they know they can do the job.”

All the elements, from the kick to the angle — far left hash mark — to the time of the play, almost replicated the ’22 scenario.

“I was getting a little bit nerve-wrecked, but I had to just trust all the hard work that I put in. I put my head down and swing,” Nguyen said. “The snap was good. The hold was good. The kick wasn’t my prettiest kick, but if it goes in, it goes in. It went an inch right over the (cross) bar.”

When Nguyen missed the kick against Kamehameha, disappointment stayed with him through the entire season. The feedback on campus was mixed, but Nguyen carried the weight. The soccer player almost didn’t return for his junior year in football. Manley spoke with Nguyen and talked him into staying on the team.

“As a coach, I want these players to believe in themselves. One thing I told him and wanted him to believe in is that he could get the job done. That he’s one of the best kickers in the state. He’s started to buy into his ability,” Manley said. “It might have been the ugliest kick of his career, but it’s good for him to see him celebrating and having a good time like that. He believed in himself.”

Moanalua’s coach back then was Vince Nihipali, who later stepped down in the offseason. He happens to be in his first season as Waianae’s head coach.

“Andy, nice kick. Just made it over. He’s money. He’s a weapon,” Nihipali said. “He’s grown. It was a hell of a kick.”

Both defenses stepped up on a night when offenses and special teams were volatile. Waianae had another solid performance, but lost its regular-season opener. The Seariders are 1-3 overall, including losses to two Open Division teams.

“Our quarterback (Maximus Kahalewai Sapigao) goes down. That’s a pretty big deal. It kind of limited what we were able to do,” Nihipali said. “We just couldn’t take advantage of our stops in the fourth quarter. The one thing we ask as coaches is that they battle through it and they did. Moanalua is a tough team. Hat’s off to them.”

Na Menehune running back Kalino Judalena led a steady ground attack with 92 yards on 23 carries.

Waianae opened the game with a drive into Moanalua territory, but an interception was returned 39 yards to the Seariders’ 25-yard line.

A Waianae pass interference call helped Moanalua convert on third and long. One play later, Isaac Harney executed play action and connected with running back Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana for a 10-yard touchdown. The home team led 7-0 with 8:34 left in the opening quarter.

Again, Waianae drove into Moanalua territory, and another Kahalewai Sapigao pass was picked off. Na Menehune safety Shonn Keaunui returned the pigskin up the left sideline 52 yards to paydirt. Moanalua led 14-0 with 5:41 to go in the first quarter.

Waianae got a break from the host team moments later when Moanalua jumped offside before a fourth-down punt. However, six plays later, Kahalewai Sapigao lost control of the ball on a shotgun snap and Moanalua linebacker Malakai Kaumavae recovered it at the Menehune 37-yard line.

The visitors got on the scoreboard with an 11-play, 92-yard march. Alika Idica Jr. dashed up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:30 remaining in the first half. Moanalua was whistled twice on the PAT: first for jumping over the line of scrimmage, and second for encroachment. Waianae loaded up for a 2-point attempt, but was stopped short of the goal line on a run.

Moanalua responded with its third TD. After an illegal helmet contact penalty on Waianae, Harney found Laakea Tapaoan on a go route for a 27-yard strike in tight coverage. Na Menehune led 21-6 with 4:05 left in the first half.

Speedy Slater Kaleiohi, who broke the Waianae school record for single-game receiving yardage last week against Pearl City, then stunned the large crowd with a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD.

It was the first kickoff of the game by Andy Nguyen that was not a touchback.

After a bad snap on the PAT, Waianae trailed 21-12 with 3:51 to go before halftime.

Moanalua afforded its visitors another gift moments later. A bad snap to the punter, Nguyen, bounced through his legs and inside the 10-yard line. The senior had the wherewithal to hustle and boot the ball out of the back of the end zone before the Seariders could recover. That brought Waianae within 21-14 with 2:56 remaining before intermission.

Moanalua’s snapping problem continued in the second half. The punt snap was high and went through the hands of Nguyen, who hustled to grab the ball and managed a short punt that was downed by Moanalua at its 22-yard line.

Eight plays later, aided by two Moanalua encroachment penalties, Waianae lined up in tight splits and QB George Mier surged over the goal line for a 3-yard TD. That tied it at 21 with 8:40 to go in the third quarter.

Waianae’s smashmouth attack, using an offset-I formation, drove to the Moanalua 30-yard line, but was stopped on fourth down.

In their next two possessions, Na Menehune drove to the Waianae 30-yard line, but on fourth and 5, opted not to try a field goal by the strong-legged Nguyen and had an incomplete pass.

On the next drive, Moanalua again got to the Waianae 30, but Harney was sacked on fourth-and-10.

Moanalua then got its golden opportunity on a 36-yard punt return by Jayce Bareng. With first down at the Waianae 15-yard line, Judalena gained 11 yards around left end. Four plays later, after a time out by each team, Nguyen came through for the win.