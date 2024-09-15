Column: Empower Hawaii families, supports against suicides

As we observe Suicide Prevention Month this September, it’s important to confront a silent crisis affecting our communities: suicide. Hawaii faces its own set of challenges, including geographic isolation, mental health stigmas and disparities in health care access. However, the strength of our communities and the support of families can play a critical role in addressing this issue.

Family support isn’t just important — it can be lifesaving. Providing families with the knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to suicide warning signs can make a world of difference. When someone shows signs of isolation, increased substance use, mood swings or disinterest in activities, these may be cries for help that need to be heard. Families are often the first line of support, and their proactive involvement can be a lifeline for those at risk.

Too often, suicide remains a difficult subject to talk about, burdened by stigma and silence. That has to change.

Schools, workplaces and communities must be safe spaces where mental health and suicide can be discussed openly. Asking someone if they’re thinking about suicide isn’t invasive — it’s a necessary act of care. That question can provide the connection and support someone needs to reach out for help.

Access to quality mental health care is another critical issue in our state. For many, especially in rural areas and on neighbor islands, mental health services are difficult to access.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child & Family Service, for one, is making strides by offering same-day crisis support, weekend and evening appointments, and child watch services — but more needs to be done. We need to advocate for increased funding, better insurance reimbursements and systemic changes that reduce barriers to care, such as long wait times and the stigma surrounding mental health treatment. By addressing these obstacles, we can help restore hope to those who feel hopeless.

Preventing suicide is not a task for any single organization or individual — it’s a collective responsibility. Government, businesses, communities and individuals must work together to create a network of support. This means pushing for policy changes, supporting funding initiatives, and expanding community programs to make mental health care accessible and affordable for all. Together, we can create a society where mental health is prioritized and support is readily available.

While September brings heightened attention to the issue, suicide prevention requires a year-round commitment. Every day, we must strive to empower families with knowledge and resources, reduce stigma, normalize mental health conversations and improve access to care. By working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Let’s commit to building a community where no one feels alone, where help is always available, and where mental health is treated with the urgency it deserves. Through our shared efforts, we can provide critical support and save lives — not just this September, but every day of the year.

Janet Covington is clinic director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child & Family Service; she has worked with the Hawaii Army National Guard and the state Department of Education