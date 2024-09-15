Letter: Next UH president can reshape Hawaii

Clouds drift over Bachman Hall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Aug. 12.

The next University of Hawaii president can impact the economy of Hawaii by leading the university to reduce the cost of a college education, increase local employment of college graduates and make a college education more meaningful in improving a graduate’s livelihood and status.

Currently, Hawaii’s graduates must move to the mainland for good jobs in business, economics, engineering, technology, agriculture, etc. Based on their past positions, how would these presidential candidates create such jobs in the private sector in Hawaii?

Hawaii is a target-rich environment for attracting business, agriculture, technology and science. How would these candidates attract related big businesses based on their past activities?

Hawaii’s cost of living is much higher than the averages on the mainland. Based on their past experience, how would these candidates improve the economy of Hawaii without placing greater costs on government and the people?

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

