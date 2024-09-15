Letter: Peace not important to Harris or Trump

I watched many passionate speeches from the presidential candidates and I am at a loss. Peace is not an important item for either of them. Donald Trump is well known and needs no testimony.

At the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris was personable and spoke well to win the support of the uncommitted and undecided. Her anti-Trump rhetoric was expected, but American supremacy at any cost was an ominous sign. She was all for the middle class, but very short on social programs on poverty and Native Americans.

I have voted in every election since becoming a U.S. citizen, but every president has come short on peace. Electing a person of a different color or sex makes no difference since we have few visionaries.

I will vote since there are issues that count, but I feel discouraged with the presidential choices and may choose “none of the above.”

Birendra S. Huja

Waialae Iki

