Letter: Sad to see Hawaiian go to inferior Alaska

I’ve been a Hawaii resident for more than 50 years and am a frequent traveler due to business. Our big local news is the Alaska Airlines acquisition of Hawaiian Air. This one I don’t understand.

Alaska is beyond mediocre — nice people but old airplanes and OK food. Hawaiian always has newer and very clean airplanes, outstanding food, service and ambiance that make it a rock star of air travel. Just seems to me that if there was any acquisition at all, it would be Hawaiian buying Alaska.

As many of you business folks out there know, many acquisitions do not end well. The prize companies that are acquired are many times downgraded. It’s so sad to see Hawaii’s one and only incredibly run airline come to this. Like the many of Hawaiian employees with whom I spoke, I am hoping that the acquisition doesn’t go through.

Rob Kaplan

Kula, Maui

