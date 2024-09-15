On Politics: Solidly Democratic Hawaii included in Harris pitch to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

If Donald Trump comes to Hawaii in this presidential campaign year, we can offer him sun and surf, but our famed Hawaiian hospitality is not likely to extend to political success.

Sunny skies, crisp fall North Shore surf, yes, but no deal on winning vote tallies.

Hawaii is a mecca for tourists, not Republicans, and it is likely to stay that way.

Hawaii along with the 49 other states and the District of Columbia will choose between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5.

Betting on a GOP presidential victory in Hawaii is probably not your recommended wise strategy. The stats are certainly not in the GOP’s favor. Since statehood, Hawaii has voted for president 16 times and 14 times it picked the Democrat, favoring Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan as the two GOP exceptions to the Democratic dominance. The only other area with fewer GOP state wins is the District of Columbia, which has never voted for a Republican in Electoral College votes.

The local political gauges twitched a tad in recent years with the Republicans looking a bit stronger. But looking stronger and being stronger are still as different as mauka and makai.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden got the Democrats’ nod, but because he pulled out of the presidential race, the primary nomination went to Harris. She won the race on the local level during a Hawaii virtual roll call vote before the scheduled Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

For the local Republicans, it has been Trump as their candidate two statewide elections in a row. He pulled up his percentages a bit, increasing his share to 34% this year, up from 30% in 2016.

If you want some presidential trivia, Trump is just the sixth U.S. president to run for reelection to nonconsecutive terms — and Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, is the only president who has been elected to nonconsecutive terms.

Ballotpedia, the self-­described encyclopedia of American politics, describes Hawaii as a “solid Blue state,” and so far this election hasn’t done anything to change that expectation.

Although Hawaii is certainly not a battleground state, the Harris campaign is spending money to pitch to Hawaii voters, according to the national news media.

NBC, for instance, noted that recently “Harris has dropped her first two presidential campaign ads speaking to Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters, and they focus on health care and anti-Asian hate.”

Political reports cite Asian Americans as the fastest growing segment of the electorate, and are expected to make up more than 6% of the eligible voters in November.

However, in a statement, Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said there has been “no bigger advocate for the AAPI community” than Trump.

Even if Hawaii is not packing the votes to move the national election, it is strategic enough to be a place that both Democrats and Republicans want to win.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.