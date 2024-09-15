Chaminade falls short in Colorado

The No. 13 Chaminade women’s volleyball team fell in the championship game of the Colorado Premier Challenge on Saturday, but claimed another win over a top-ranked opponent along the way.

In the title game, the Silverswords (7-3) lost 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-4 to No. 9 West Texas A&M. Letizia Cammillucci and Anna Stucchi each had 16 kills to lead Chaminade, with Cammillucci adding 17 digs. Emma Becker led the Lady Buffs (6-1) with 17 kills.

In the semifinals, Chaminade knocked off No. 3 MSU Denver in four sets, winning 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23. Letizia Cammillucci and Anna Stucchi each put down 20 kills to lead the Silverswords. The duo combined to hit .451 in the match. Riley Anderson led Roadrunners (6-1) with 13 kills. With the win, Chaminade has defeated the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 8 teams in the last eight days.