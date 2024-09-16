Letter: Arming populace is no solution to gun violence

Another day, another shooting. Is the only logical solution to reduce gun violence to allow everyone to be armed everywhere at all times, as many people claim? So what if they pass no credible background checks, mental health exams and demonstrate proficiency in using those weapons?

As an example, Hiram James Silva Sr. was known to fire his guns when he was angry. Was the only sensible resolution of this problem for all of his neighbors to arm themselves in case Silva came to kill them?

What else can civilized societies be expected to do? Is it too much to demand the passage of sensible gun laws and have the will and ability to enforce them?

Or is our message to one another that guns for everyone, everywhere and at all times is the only choice a civilized society has when dealing with gun violence?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

