Letter: Kapiolani lockout threat is not good negotiation

The spokesperson for Kapiolani Medical Center doesn’t see anything wrong with locking out the nurses after the one-day strike. Boy, what about the patients and babies? All the nurses are trying to show is how much they need, but Kapiolani is trying to threaten them with job losses. I don’t think that is how you negotiate a new contract.

Most of the time I’m not in favor of unions saying one job is enough to live in Hawaii. That may be true in other places, but due to Hawaii’s high cost of living, it is not possible except for highly skilled positions.

However, to lock out workers after a demonstration strike is not right either.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

