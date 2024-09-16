Letter: Mull donation instead of dressing up dorm room

What a shame to read that students are spending as much as $10,000 to decorate their dorm rooms.

I am writing as an individual, but I belong to AAUW (American Association of University Women). We work hard to raise money assisting local girls with scholarships to local colleges. Ten thousand dollars would mean the world to them and any other student going to college these days. I find it embarrassing that mostly girls (I can’t image many guys) spending huge amounts of money when so many students are struggling to find money for college, and many are saddled with debt for years.

Girls, if you have that much money to spend, then give it to an organization like AAUW instead. You can feel really good about yourself while making all the difference in some girl’s future. The nation will benefit, too.

Gretchen Gould

Kaneohe

