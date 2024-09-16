Letter: State blundered position in affordable condo loan

The Star-Advertiser’s Sept. 13 article, “State grapples with uncertainty over Kakaako affordable condo project debt,” quotes Albert Palmer, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp.’s development section chief, as telling the board, “As is always the case with all loans, there is always a risk of not recovering the full amount.” That statement is a half-truth that should have been challenged by someone on the board.

By taking a junior position behind $9.8 million first, the extraordinary risk assumed by the state is losing the entire amount of its junior loan in a foreclosure by the senior loan. To be clear, the risk is not recovering any amount at all unless the state pays off the senior loan. The state was foolish not to insist on a senior position.

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter