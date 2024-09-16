AES Hawai‘i donates solar panels to nonprofit

AES Hawai‘i has donated 212 solar panels for 32 tiny homes and two large structures built by the nonprofit Made in Hope’s Hui Homes Program that will be used for emergency housing of families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

AES Hawai‘i provided the solar panels, Young Brothers shipped them from Hawaii island to Maui, and Goodfellow Bros. coordinated the shipment, transported and offloaded the donation at the worksite so that they can be distributed to newly built tiny homes all free of cost to Made in Hope and the families staying in the housing units. The solar panels were recently delivered.

In addition to the tiny homes built by Hui Homes, some of the donated solar panels will be used to support the worksite where the tiny homes are constructed.