Pearl Harbor shipyard works on 3 top-class submarines
CLAUDIA LAMANTIA / U.S. NAVY / SEPT. 5
Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina sits in Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The North Carolina is at the shipyard for its depot modernization period, when the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover.
JUSTICE VANNATTA / U.S. NAVY / SEPT. 4
Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina enters Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.