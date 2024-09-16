NFL Islanders: September 16, 2024

University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive tackle: Came off the bench in the win over the Ravens but didn’t have any stops. Last week he became the 96th former Hawaii player to suit up in the NFL.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball three times for an average of 53.7 yards with a touchback and two of them inside the 20 in the loss to the Packers. He also served as holder for kicker Matt Gay’s field goal and extra point attempt. Sanchez ranks No. 20 in NFL history in yards per punt with a 45.7 mark.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Seahawks and was in on four tackles. Tavai has started 14 straight games and has suited up for 40 consecutive contests.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was declared inactive with a knee injury for the win over the Panthers after being doubtful and not practicing all week. Gilman had started 12 straight games before this week, easily a career high.

His backup, Elijah Molden, had six tackles and an interception.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench but didn’t compile any statistics in the win over the 49ers. He has played in 36 straight games.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Raiders and is still waiting to make his NFL debut, only two offensive linemen taken ahead of him in the 2023 draft have not appeared in a game yet.

The player ahead of him on the depth chart, guard Andrew Vorhees, was flagged for holding in the third quarter.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Commanders with a knee injury that kept him out of practice a week after his impressive NFL debut. Micah McFadden reclaimed his starting role and led the team with 13 tackles and a sack. Muasau was fined $4,696 for a hip drop tackle that injured Minnesota’s Jordan Addison last week even though his hit didn’t draw a flag.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Came off the bench and had an assisted tackle in the loss to the Packers. He left the field with an ankle injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return six plays later and declared out 11 plays after that. He missed practice all week with a back issue and only played on third downs before getting hurt. He has missed only one game to injury in his long career and saw his streak of 31 straight starts come to an end. He has appeared in 56 straight games since being out with COVID in 2020.

“I know DeForest, he’s going to do everything he can in his little God-given ability to be out there,” linebacker Zaire Franklin told the Indy Star after the game.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Drilled four more field goals in the win over the Bears, making them from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards and adding an extra point. He also handled kickoffs, knocking four of them for touchbacks and the two that were returned came out to an average of the 25-yard line. He is the first kicker in NFL history to have six field goals of 50 yards or more in a two game span.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench in the loss to the Chiefs and caught two touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, his only two grabs among four targets. Iosivas has only 20 catches in his young career, but six of them have been for touchdowns.

That puts his No. 2 among NFL players born in Hawaii, behind only Kahuku’s Itula Mili’s 13. Among receivers selected in the 2023 draft, only Jordan Addison (10), Jayden Reed (9), Rashee Rice (7), Tank Dell (7) and Puka Nacua (6) have as many TD receptions as the sixth rounder.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Started in the loss to the Saints, matching superstar Micah Parsons with three tackles, all of them on running plays.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and didn’t have a tackle but was called for offensive holding on Pittsburgh’s second punt.

Herbig has played in 19 straight games but it still waiting for his first start as the backup to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 145 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions before leaving Thursday’s loss to the Bills with a concussion. His quarterback rating of 56.7 was his worst since 2022 when he had a 52.7 mark before being knocked out by the Bengals. Both games were played on a Thursday following a Sunday game.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was inactive for the second straight week with an ankle injury as he waits to make his NFL debut, but he was able to put in a limited practice on Friday despite missing the entire preseason.

Every receiver who was taken ahead of him in the 2024 NFL Draft has seen game action except San Francisco’s Ricky Pearsall.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Came off the bench and downed a punt in the win over the Raiders, but was flagged for offensive holding on a kickoff in the first quarter. He has played in successive games for the first time since the middle of last season.

Compiled by Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser