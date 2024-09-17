Letter: Both renewable energy, carbon cashback needed

The recent launch of AES Hawaii’s Kuihelani solar-plus-storage project is a remarkable achievement, moving Hawaii closer to its 2045 Clean Energy Initiative goal (“AES launches state’s largest solar power facility on Maui,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9). This project is a shining example of how government and industry collaboration can produce clean, affordable power for local communities.

And to accelerate the adoption of solar energy and other renewables nationwide, we need a policy like carbon cashback. This policy would incentivize businesses and individuals to shift toward cleaner energy solutions by pricing carbon emissions and distributing the revenue to people in equal shares. By nudging society in the right direction, it would encourage widespread solar adoption and contribute to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, the cause of our extreme weather. Plus it includes economic justice, and can be administered with little cost to the government.

Let’s support both groundbreaking projects like Kuihelani, and smart policies like statewide carbon cashback or a national carbon fee and dividend that pave the way for a sustainable future.

Bobbie Best

Wailuku

