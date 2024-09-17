Letter: Pickleball noise at park not good for residents

Pickleball-playing, as shown here in Charlestown, R.I., in May, has increased, but not everyone here likes the noise coming from the courts.

As neighbors of the Manoa Valley District Park, we ask the city Parks and Recreation Department to return the pickleball courts back to their original and intended use, as volleyball and multi-use courts. That’s because pickleball, as we know, violates the state noise ordinance for even industrial and construction-type noises to the neighboring homes only 100 to 200 feet away; it is generally recommended pickleball not be located within 600 to 800 feet of homes due to levels of noise pollution that is a public health risk.

Please take a more informed and respectful approach, and find more appropriate venues for this new popular sport without infringing on others’ rights.

Edward Suarez

Manoa

