Letter: Priority issue of climate got short shrift in debate

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

While watching the Kamala Harris/Donald Trump debate last week, I waited for their responses to what I consider the most important issue: the climate crisis.

Neither candidate gave a substantive response to the moderators’ lone question on this, refusing to take on the powerful fossil fuel industries.

Sharing the debate news then, and now, are coverages of yet another record wildfire in California, and yet another damaging hurricane in Louisiana.

No wonder young voters show little interest in this campaign for president.

William Metzger

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter