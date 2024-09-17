Letter: So much more could be done to improve Waikiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There are several things that the governor and the city could do to improve optimism for Waikiki’s visitor and tourism numbers.

1. Repaint all pedestrian crosswalks in Waikiki. Most are in faded condition and unsafe for walking.

2. Upgrade the Princess Kaiulani statute located at Kaiulani and Kuhio avenues; it needs to have a gold-leaf finish so that it doesn’t look neglected. It needs to look like a cultural attraction for this area of Waikiki, where Princess KaiuIani once lived with her family.

3. Place a deadline on when the building located at 2256 Kuhio Ave. will be rehabilitated for a commercial use. Hundreds of tourists and visitors walk by this vacant and badly boarded-up building weekly.

4. Make sure there is no floating trash and other floating debris at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor. Not a good reference point for tourists and visitors to make.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

