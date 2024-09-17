Off the news: Honoring Borge, her housing legacy

State and city officials joined neighbors and admirers of homeless advocate Twinkle Borge in a memorial service Sunday, recognizing her legacy: showing that a self-governing, cooperative model for living in sheltered groups could succeed.

Borge died unexpectedly on Aug. 5 at age 54, but construction continues on kauhale housing for up to 250 people at Waianae’s Pu‘uhonua o Wai‘anae Farm Village. In 2018, Borge convinced state officials to allow her homeless community at Waianae Boat Harbor to remain on state property while seeking a permanent home, then raised money to purchase land in the Waianae Valley.