Off the news: UH meet-and-greet enters digital age

The last time the University of Hawaii hired a new president was in 2014, when folks were far less acclimated to virtual meetings. And now, due in large part to the pandemic, Zoom meetings and the like are part of the normal public engagement routine.

So, those unable to make the face-to-face “meet the candidate” public gatherings can at least log on to one of the webinars being offered (see www.hawaii.edu/leadership/president-search). Not the same as a handshake with the hopefuls, Wendy F. Hensel and and Julian Vasquez Heilig, but an opportunity all the same.