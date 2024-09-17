All A-‘board’

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It might be hard to pronounce, but charcuterie (shar-koo-tree) boards are easy to assemble and delicious. Check out these gorgeous platters.

‘Board’ meeting

The Boardroom (44 Kainehe St.) is known for its handcrafted cocktails and contemporary vibe. Pair those creative libations with a variety of pupu, including an ahi tower ($22), gnocchi with pesto cream sauce ($25) and a charcuterie board ($29). The latter features an assortment of cured meats, cheeses and seasonal accompaniments arranged in an aesthetically pleasing presentation.

Call 808-807-5640 or visit theboardroomkailua.com.

Just loungin’ around

Located in Halekulani Hotel, Lewers Lounge (2199 Kalia Road) is the resort’s upscale jazz lounge which features craft cocktails and classy pupu in a plush setting.

Enjoy signature cocktails ($24 each) named in honor of famous musicians. Guests can also enjoy light pupu like lobster and shrimp gyoza ($32), truffle Parmesan fries ($15) and charcuterie ($33). The latter includes proscuitto, mortadella, speck, fontina cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian olives, fresh carrots and lavosh.

Call 808-923-2311 or visit halekulani.com.

Become a charcuterie expert

Kaimuki-based Bubbly & Bleu (1142 Koko Head Ave.) offers monthly board-making classes for adults ($85 per adult). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the class ends around 8 p.m.

The evening starts with a charcuterie board for the group to share (attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages). Then, learn charcuterie box-making tips — including what makes a good assortment and the ideal placement of items — from chef Fred and Cheryl DeAngelo.

Participants get a cheese and charcuterie kit, which includes three artisanal cheeses, two charcuterie, seasonal fresh fruit, nuts, fresh accompaniments and artisanal crackers. At the end of the class, participants can wrap and take their boxes home.

For updates about classes, follow the biz on Instagram (@bubblyandbleu).

Call 808-888-5555 or visit bubblyandbleu.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).