Dip, dip hooray!

This slightly sweet, tart, nutritious dip will easily satisfy mid-afternoon bouts of hunger. Serve it with fresh vegetables, boiled Yukon Gold potatoes, pita chips or baguette slices. Jars of roasted red peppers and pomegranate molasses can be found in most grocery stores.

A nicely arranged platter carries the flavors and colors of fall and makes a welcome addition to a potluck table as the holiday season nears.

Roasted Red Pepper and Toasted Walnut Dip

Ingredients:

• 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers (cut into 2-inch pieces)

• 1 cup toasted walnuts

• 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon aleppo pepper (or chile powder)

• 1 clove garlic, minced

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a food processor in the order listed. Process 1-2 minutes, until smooth, pausing to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Serve with quartered boiled Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced vegetables, and blanched snow or sugar peas.

Makes about 2 cups.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 2-tablespoon serving: 90 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.