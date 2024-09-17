Eyes on the pies

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

National Great American Potpie Day is Sept. 23, and these local eateries put their own spin on this classic dish. Whether you want a classic chicken protein or something more unique like scallops, we’ve got you covered with this week’s roundup.

Banyan’s Craft Kitchen + Lounge

Located in Kailua, Banyan’s Craft Kitchen + Lounge (32 Maluniu Ave.) features creatively crafted dishes made by chef Cidney Wilcox, a winner of Food Network’s Chopped.

Signature dishes include the tako taco (as seen on Food Network), lobster “corn dog” and baklava cheesecake tart.

Craving something meaty? Go for the local oxtail potpie.

This deconstructed potpie features local mirepoix, bone broth gravy and a puff pastry topping.

Visit banyanskailua.com.

HI Pie Bakery & Cafe

This specialty cafe (66-526 Kamehameha Hwy.) is located in Haleiwa and specializes in — you guessed it — sweet and savory pies. Its signature chicken potpie is highlighted by a buttery pie dough and a classic, creamy chicken-and-vegetable filling.

Other popular dishes include its pineapple cream pie, quiches and poi banana bread.

The biz even offers take-and-bake potpies you can preorder online and bake at home.

Call 808-260-4664 or go online to hipiehawaii.com.

Merriman’s Honolulu

Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170) is recognized for its farm-to-table cuisine served in a lively atmosphere.

Seafood aficionados will love the lobster potpie, available on the eatery’s dinner menu in limited quantities. This savory medley features scallops, potatoes, Waimanalo mushrooms and vermouth in a puff pastry crust.

The lunch menu features a chicken potpie, available in limited quantities.

Call 808-215-0022 or visit merrimanshawaii.com.

Sweet Revenge Honolulu

Sweet Revenge Honolulu (979 Robello Lane) is known for its homemade gourmet potpies that come in a variety of flavors. Pies are made from scratch and feature local ingredients whenever possible.

Its baked chicken potpie features a flaky butter crust filled with chicken, gravy, carrots and peas. Customers can also buy frozen chicken potpies, which are vacuum sealed and ready to bake at home.

Other popular dishes include the beef potpie (featuring local beef Guinness stew with peas and carrots), quiche of the day and strawberry mochi pie.

You can also find Sweet Revenge Honolulu’s mobile truck at events like the Blaisdell farmers market on Wednesdays and Makiki farmers market on Thursdays.

Call 808-282-0234 or go online to sweetrevengehonolulu.com.

Scratch Kitchen – Kapolei

Scratch Kitchen (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 425), which opened its Kapolei location earlier this year, is known for its Southern-inspired and comfort food. Classic dishes include pork adobo loco moco, milk ‘n’ cereal pancakes, and Creole shrimp ‘n’ sausage grits.

The Kapolei location features a few exclusive dishes, including its gumbo potpie. Scratch Kitchen’s rendition of this iconic Southern dish includes vegetables, chicken and sausage garlic rice in a dark roux.

Call 808-900-3463 or visit scratchkitchenhi.com.

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room – Kakaako

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room – Kakaako (675 Auahi St. Ste. 121) offers a bar menu of small bites, in addition to its draft beers. Besides snacks like furikake kettle chips and honey Sriracha pretzel sticks, feast on hand pies in flavors like chicken potpie — a crowd favorite — Cornish beef and cheddar-melt steak.

Call 808-369-0688 or visit villagebeerhawaii.com.