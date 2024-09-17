Happy hour is the best hour

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

After a long day work (or as a pregame to dinner), enjoy these great happy hour spots.

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

Happy hour at The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood is daily from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Some of the dishes are up to 50% off. Happy hour drink specials are from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Popular dishes include truffle garlic fries ($11.95), spicy negi toro ($12), mac and cheese ($11.95), ultimate cheeseburger ($12) and 12-ounce rib-eye steak ($26.95). Check out new dishes like the soft-shell crab ($16.95) and hamachi kama ($19.95).

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

410 Atkinson Drive 36th floor, Honolulu

808-949-3636

signatureprimesteak.com

Instagram: @thesignatureprimesteak

53 By the Sea

53 By the Sea’s bar and lounge menu is available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays. Highlights include caviar with ulu rosti and quail egg ($30), ahi tartare ($28) and pan-seared rib-eye ($85). We’re also fans of the piccolo fritto ($32), which is a fried medley of local fish, scallops, shrimp, onions and green beans with tomato remoulade.

Enjoy the bar-exclusive ube macadamia nut cake with toasted macadamia nuts ($12) for dessert.

53 By the Sea

53 Ahui St., Honolulu

808-536-5353

53bythesea.com.

Instagram: @53bythesea_hawaii

Chicken & Brisket

Chicken & Brisket’s fried chicken happy hour has great deals. It’s from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Feast on discounted dishes like tandoori boneless bites ($8), which feature three tandoori-spiced chicken bites with buttermilk ranch. There’s also the prime cheeseburger sliders ($14), garlic shrimp ($8), lechon ($8) and fries ($6). A fan favorite are the kalbi brisket nachos ($10), which feature crispy tortilla chips topped with Korean-style beef brisket, sour cream, cilantro-jalapeno aioli, cheese sauce, kimchi and pickled jalapeños.

Chicken & Brisket

Pearl Highlands Center

1000 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 217, Pearl City

808-784-1164

chickenandbrisket.com

Instagram: @chicken.and.brisket

Little Joe’s

Steakhouse

Happy hour is daily from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Little Joe’s Steakhouse, which is known for its casual, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious steaks and seafood. Happy hour drink discounts are available until 7 p.m.

Select dishes are 50% off. Feast on customer favorites like steak sliders ($7.50), bacon mac and cheese ($11.50), shrimp cocktail ($12.95), meatballs with Greek sauce ($7.50) and more.

Customers can also enjoy discounts on signature cocktails like the Joe’s Manhattan ($10.95) and Joe Collins ($10.95).

Little Joe’s Steakhouse

Various locations

littlejoessteakhouse.com

Instagram: @littlejoessteakhouse