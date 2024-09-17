Sips going down

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Negroni Week 2024 takes place until Sept. 22, and TableOne Hospitality’s award-winning Hawaii flagships, MARA Restaurant & Bar and Izakya 855-ALOHA, and Lahaina Noon at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows are joining in on the action.

Izakya 855-ALOHA concocted several specialty drinks: The Classic, 867-5309 — a balanced white Negroni comprised of Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret Gin, Umeshu and Mattei Cap Corsę Quinquina — and the Autunno Aloha. The latter features Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin, clove-infused Campari, Spiced Vanilla Orange Cordial and La Pivon Sweet Vermouth. Individual drinks are $16 each or $19.88 as a Negoni Tasting Trio.

MARA Restaurant & Bar showcases a Classic Negroni, a Nana’s Negroni (Siete Misterios Mezcal, strawberry Campari, peanut butter whiskey, spiced chocolate bitters) and a Mara White Negroni (Malfy Gin, Golden Raisin-infused Spanish Vermouth, Amaro Angeleno and Fennel) — available individually ($16) or as a Negroni Tasting Trio ($19.88).

Meanwhile, Lahaina Noon created The Royal Negroni ($16), which features gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, pineapple liquer and a splash of fresh lime juice.

Visit tableonehospitality.com.

Spread a little aloha

The 78th annual Aloha Festivals kicked off Sept. 7 and this year also marks the 70th anniversary for its Waikiki Hoolaulea, which takes place 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on Kalakaua Avenue.

Eventgoers can expect an even larger array of craft and cuisine vendors this year with its more than 100 booths featuring food, fashion and culture, in addition to four entertainment stages.

New vendors of this premier event include Kababa Mama, Saap Saap Hawaii, HanaPaa Market, Hawaiian Honey Cones and Blue Water Shrimp. Crowd favorites returning to this prestigious event include Bite Size 808, AlohaMade Bites, Dick’s Lechon, Aloha Scoops and These Stuffed Cookies.

Visit alohafestivals.com and follow its Instagram (@alohafestivals).

For goodness ‘sake’

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located at Prince Waikiki, presents its Manotsuru Sake Dinner Event at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Part of Prince Waikiki’s Art Redefined series, the event explores the world of sake with fifth-generation master sake brewer Rumiko Obata. He will touch upon the rich history and special characteristics of five different sakes — all which are complemented with a five-course dinner menu curated by Prince Waikiki executive chef Jeremy Shigekane.

Courses include a chawanmushi, brassicas, foie gras, truffle dashi and Sumida watercress tempura paired with Rumiko sake; ahi tartare, charred scallions, ikura, chickpea panisse complemented by Countless Visions; snow crab rice, spicy uni beurre blanc, sudachi, takuan, cremini mushroom duxelles paired with Crane; Koji marinated short rib, brown rice tare, farm vegetables, braised daikon, cognac beef jus joined by a Dragon Slayer; and a strawberry yuzu sorbet, longan, Laie vanilla meringue, shiso and toasted buckwheat paired with Pure Blossom.

Visit princewaikiki.com.

Muy delicioso

Throughout the month of September, MW Restaurant and Artizen by MW present their Carnival de Sabores menu featuring Mexican and Latin American cuisine.

MW offers a selection of starters, entrees and desserts ranging from $14-$65. Find options such as elote chips and dip, fried chili beef dumpling, Hawaiian kanpachi calamansi ceviche, crispy pork porchetta, crab and corn baked hamachi, a grilled 12-ounce Brandt rib-eye steak and a dessert sampler. The latter includes sweet treats like flan, a churro mille crepe, dulce de leche and more.

Meanwhile, Artizen by MW features a three-course prix fixe menu ($45). Choose between a tortilla soup, grilled vegetable salad or Ludovico chicken taco for the first course; arroz con pollo, garlic shrimp, Hawaiian kanpachi, braised beef cheek or carne asada for the entree; and either tres leches cake or flan to finish off the meal.

Visit mwrestaurant.com and artizenbymw.com.