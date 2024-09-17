1-day mass permitting events to continue in West, South Maui

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will continue one-day mass permitting events for summer 2025 private-­party community center permits in West and South Maui districts.

Residents are encouraged to plan for daylong wait times.

General-use activities being permitted are private parties, such as graduations, weddings, retirements and birthdays, for dates occurring May 1 through Aug. 31.

West Maui’s event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the West Maui Permits Office on Honoapiilani Highway.

South Maui’s event will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the South Maui Permits Office on Lipoa Avenue.

For more information or current facility pricing, call the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office at 808-270-7389.