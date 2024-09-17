Prep football top 10: Campbell overtakes Kahuku for No. 1

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
By Paul Honda
Today
•
Updated
11:29 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
After weeks of pounding on the front door, the Campbell Sabers have supplanted Kahuku at No. 1.
Coaches and media voted Campbell to the top spot in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for the first time in program history. The Sabers received seven out of 18 first-place votes following a 50-7 win over Farrington.
Three-time defending Open Division state champion Kahuku is out of the No. 1 spot for the first time in 41 weeks. After a 38-7 loss to the top team in the nation, Mater Dei (Calif.), Kahuku slipped to No. 2 despite collecting eight first-place votes.
No. 3 Mililani, No. 4 Saint Louis and No. 5 Kapolei each received one first-place vote.
Star-Advertiser Football Top 10
Monday, Sept. 16, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Campbell (3-0, 1-0 OIA Open) (7) 165 2
> def. Farrington, 50-7
> next: vs. No. 5 Kapolei, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
2. Kahuku (3-2, 0-0 OIA Open) (8) 159 1
> lost to Mater Dei, 38-7
> next: vs. No. 8 Farrington, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
3. Mililani (4-0, 0-0 OIA Open) (1) 154 3
> bye
> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
4. Saint Louis (3-2, 1-0 ILH Open) (1) 127 4
> next: at No. 7 Punahou, Saturday, 3 p.m.
5. Kapolei (3-0, OIA Open) (1) 112 5
> next: at No. 1 Campbell, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
6. Kamehameha (4-2, 1-1 ILH Open) 85 8
> def. Punahou, 21-17
> next: bye (vs. Punahou, Oct. 5)
7. Punahou (2-3, 0-1 ILH Open) 67 6
> lost at No. 8 Kamehameha, 21-17
> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, 3 p.m.
8. Farrington (3-2, 0-1 OIA Open) 39 8
> lost at Campbell, 50-7
> next: at No. 2 Kahuku, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
9. Konawaena (3-2) 34 9
> next: at Keaau, Friday, 7 p.m.
10. Damien (4-1, 2-0 ILH D-I/II) 27 10
> def. Saint Louis I-AA, 49-10
> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 7 p.m. (Skippa Diaz Stadium)
Also receiving votes: Moanalua 7, KS-Maui 5, Leilehua 4, Waipahu 2, Kapaa 1, Pac-Five 1, Waianae 1.