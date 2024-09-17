Prep volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani ranked No. 1 for first time since 2022

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A week of change in the prep polls carried into the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

‘Iolani garnered all eight first-place votes to land at No. 1 for the first time this season and the first time since the 2022 final poll. The Raiders (10-3 overall, 4-0 ILH) defeated previously top-ranked Kamehameha in four sets, and currently fifth-ranked Punahou in four sets last week.

Kamehameha will visit ‘Iolani today.

Baldwin, now 6-0 in the MIL, moved up a notch to No. 4 after a sweep of Lahainaluna. The Bears are in the top four for the first time in program history.

Despite a loss to Campbell, Mililani remains in the Top 10 at No. 9. Unranked Campbell and Kapolei will clash today as the OIA West standings undergoes a minor shakeup.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10-3, 4-0 ILH) (8) 80 2

> def. Punahou 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

> next: vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (3-1 ILH) 71 1

> def. No. 10 Mid-Pacific 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

> next: at No. 1 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Moanalua (16-4, 3-0 OIA) 64 3

> def. Kaiser 25-11, 25-13, 25-10

> next: at Kaimuki, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

4. Baldwin (11-3, 6-0 MIL) 53 5

> won at Lahainaluna 25-10, 25-12, 25-22

> next: at King Kekaulike, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Punahou (5-8, 1-3 ILH) 50 4

> lost to ‘Iolani 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

> next: at No. 10 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (11-3, 7-0 BIIF) 42 6

> def. Hilo 25-12, 25-9, 25-19

> next: at Waiakea, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Ka‘u, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

7. Kahuku (6-4, 3-0 OIA) 29 8

> won at Kailua 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

8. Hawaii Baptist (5-5, 2-0 ILH D-II) 20 9

> won at Maryknoll 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

> next: vs. University, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

9. Mililani (2-1 OIA) 16 7

> won at Radford 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (12-6, 0-2 ILH) 8 10

> lost at Kamehameha 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

> next: vs. No. 4 Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.