Scoreboard – September 17, 2024

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II, University at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.Varsity III, St. Andrew’s vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kaimuki. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Leilehua; Pearl City at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Mililani; Kapolei at Campbell. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Radford at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Eastern Division: Roosevelt at Castle; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Kailua; Kahuku at Kalaheo. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA Western Division: Nanakuli at Campbell; Leilehua at Waialua; Pearl City at Kapolei; Waipahu at Radford; Mililani at Waianae. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys and girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Farrington; Castle at Kailua; Roosevelt at Kahuku; McKinley at Kaiser. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kalani (White only at 5 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Radford. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Waialua at Aiea (Varsity only at 5 p.m.)

Air Riflery

OIA Boys

Saturday

Castle 1842, Kalaheo 1105

High Scorers—CAST: Nakoa Suzukawa 516. KALH: Zaombor Osztrovics 428.

Kalani 2014, Kaiser 2001

High Scorers—KALN: Anson Li 518. KAIS: Rowen Balagtas 516.

Kailua 1980, Kahuku 1649

High Scorers—KAIL: Liam Madiam 522. KAH: Maddox Outtaphone 445.

Moanalua 2089, Roosevelt 1784

High Scorers—MOA: Eliott Shimoda 535. ROOS: Branden Hashimoto 462.

Pearl City1929, Radford 1199

High Scorers—PC: Rylan Koga 513. RAD: Stevenson Lakjohn 346

Waipahu 1722, Nanakuli 996

High Scorers—WAIP: Blaise Antonio 464. NAN: Dustin Upfold 451.

Waianae 1760, Kapolei 1489

High Scorers—KAP: Jonathan Badua 412. WAIN: Landon Ujimori 508.

Leilehua 1852, Campbell 1485

High Scorers—CAMP: Alexander Snellings 393. LEIL: Ayden Clark 516

Waialua 1896, Mililani 1597

High Scorers—MIL: Terence Carr 460. WAIL: Chase Dayacos 492.

OIA Girls

Saturday

Castle 514, Kalaheo 358

High Scorers—CAST: Summer Schindel 514. Johannah Shuford 358.

Kalani 1992, Kaiser 1874

High Scorers—KALN: Katherine Tsuzaki 515. KAIS: Caitlin Lamb 490.

Kailua 2024, Kahuku 0

High Scorers—Haley Jeong 518.

Moanalua 2126, Roosevelt 1904

High Scorers—MOA: Chloe Lee 545. ROOS: Shelby Oda Galisa 518.

Pearl City 2089, Radford 1525

High Scorers—PC: Jenna Liang, Jenna 530. RAD: Selina Fischer 400.

Waipahu 1877, Nanakuli 397

High Scorers—WAIP: Sydney Cortado 496. NAN: Shavelle Lemafa 397.

Waianae 1834, Kapolei 1286

High Scorers—Anika Hufana 474. WAIN: Caitlynn Yamada 499.

Leilehua 2036, Campbell 1668

High Scorers—CAMP: Alicya Robson 440. LEIL: Kimberly Grace Barit 530.

Mililani 1582, Waialua 994

High Scorers—MIL: Tessa Carr 529. WAIL: Eva Shriver-Kealoha 504.

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

From Kahului, Maui to Oahu

Saturday

1. Bert Toyooka 95.086 miles/46.30 mph.

2. Sidney Lum 92.294/46.28.

3. Sanford Kojiro 86.404/45.17.

4. Allan Komatsu 86.073/44.59.

5. Jay Alameida 91.94/44.32.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

San Jose St. 1-0 3-0 90 41 W 31-10 vs. Kennesaw State

UNLV 0-0 3-0 122 41 W 23-20 at Kansas

Fresno St. 0-0 2-1 104 60 W 48-0 vs. New Mexico State

Boise St. 0-0 1-1 90 82 Idle

Air Force 0-1 1-2 31 54 L 31-3 at Baylor

Colorado St. 0-0 1-2 47 97 L 28-9 vs. Colorado

Hawaii 0-0 1-2 61 61 L 31-13 at Sam Houston

San Diego St. 0-0 1-2 55 66 L 31-10 at California

Utah St. 0-0 1-2 57 100 L 38-21 vs. Utah

Nevada 0-0 1-3 69 102 L 27-0 at Minnesota

New Mexico 0-0 0-3 89 141 L 45-19 at Auburn

Wyoming 0-0 0-3 34 99 L 34-14 vs. Brigham Young