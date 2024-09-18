Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Nurses have patients in mind with strike effort

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapiolani Medical Center nurses pray Saturday before being locked out of the facility following a one-day strike.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kapiolani Medical Center nurses pray Saturday before being locked out of the facility following a one-day strike.