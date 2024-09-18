Letter: Nurses have patients in mind with strike effort

Kapiolani Medical Center nurses pray Saturday before being locked out of the facility following a one-day strike.

We all know someone who has been in the hospital. How would you feel if your nurse, after working a 12-hour shift, was asked to stay and work overtime due to the hospital being short-staffed? What if your nurse had so many patients to care for that when you need help to go to the bathroom or want your painkiller, you must wait until they finish helping their other patients? We can’t take patient load lightly.

The nurses are striking for our care. The public must support them because when it comes to our health, we shouldn’t settle for anything less.

Call Hawaii Pacific Health executives and tell them to forgo their bonuses and hire resource nurses to alleviate the loads of the nurses instead.

Randy Au

Waipahu

