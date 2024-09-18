Off the news: Mural painting festival returns to Hawaii

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

World Wide Walls, a festival of public mural painting by local and international artists, is back for a 12th annual event. Painting is underway through Sunday at Farrington High, Kalihi Kai Elementary and Puuhale Elementary in Kalihi-Palama, with 40-plus murals planned.

This year’s “Walls” festival features women artists including Shar Tuiasoa, aka Punky Aloha, whose illustrations can be seen on Foodland products and in a HarperCollins-published children’s book. Gallery showings, lectures and interactive art and music events are included. Peruse a “passport” to events at worldwidewalls.com.