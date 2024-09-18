Air Force could bolt MWC to join Army, Navy in AAC

The Mountain West Conference might soon go way of the Pac-12.

The American Athletic Conference reached out to Air Force on Friday to begin talks about joining the conference, according to Brent Briggeman of The Gazette (Colorado Springs).

The move to the AAC would seem like a natural fit the Falcons would join Army and Navy for football. The Black Knights are Midshipmen are members of the Patriot League in other sports.

Last Thursday, it was officially announced that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State would leave the MWC in 2026 for the Pac-12, which has only Oregon State and Washington State after the conference crumbled when 10 teams bolted for the Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.

According to Briggeman, news of the talks broke on Tuesday, with ESPN first to report that the AAC is intrigued by the idea of adding Air Force in order to place all three service academies in the same conference. The Sports Business Journal cited an unnamed source as saying “the AAC has held serious conversations with Air Force about joining the league.”