Chaminade’s Cammillucci wins AVCA honor

Chaminade outside hitter Letizia Cammillucci on Tuesday was named the AVCA Division II Volleyball Player of the Week.

Cammillucci, a graduate transfer from Padova, Italy, averaged 4.07 kills and 2.53 digs per set en route to winning tournament MVP honors at the Colorado Premier Challenge in Denver.

In Friday’s pool-play matches, Cammillucci combined for 25 kills and 14 digs as the Silverswords swept No. 2 Wayne State (Neb.) and Wheeling (W.Va.).

In Saturday’s Gold Bracket semifinals, Cammillucci had 20 kills and four digs in a four-set victory over No. 3 MSU Denver.

In the final later in the day, she finished with 16 kills and 17 digs in a five-set loss to No. 9 West Texas A&M.

Cammillucci is the first Silversword to earn the AVCA national honor.

Chaminade (7-3) moved up six spots to No. 7 in the AVCA Division II poll.

Schager honored for community service

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager on Tuesday was among 22 student-athletes — 11 FBS and 11 from the lower divisions — named to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

The recognition for exemplary community service also qualifies Schager as a semifinalist for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented to an FBS player commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.

Schager, a senior from Dallas, has participated in the Unity Prom – a prom for special needs students – and visited local elementary schools where he’s been a speaker and reader.

He also recently flew to Lanai with some UH teammates to coach youth football and is part of a Dallas-based company, which will donate money to Maui wildfire recovery relief and the non-profit Treecovery.

UH Hilo women’s soccer sweeps awards

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team on Monday swept the PacWest weekly awards after a scoreless draw against Cal State San Bernardino and a 4-0 victory over No. 8 Seattle Pacific.

Teani Arakawa, a senior and King Kekaulike graduate, claimed Player of the Week honors after recording three goals and an assist against Seattle Pacific.

Phoebe Barnes, a senior from La Crescent, Calif., won Defender of the Week after recording five total saves in the two road games.

The Vulcans were voted Team of the Week.

Isobe lifts U.S. senior men to deaf golf title

Honolulu’s Gerald Isobe placed seventh with a 65-over 353 to help the United States win the senior men’s division (50-older) of the World Deaf Golf Championships, which was completed late last month in Gold Coast, Australia.

The United States beat runner-up Australia by three shots.

Kauai’s Pono Tokioka finished 12th with a 323 to help the U.S. open men to a sixth-place finish.