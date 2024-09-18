Hawaii Grown notebook: Buelow starts for Ole Miss; Stribling enjoys career day

Offensive lineman Julius Buelow, a Kapolei alum, helped pave the way for 649 yards of total offense in a 40-0 win for No. 5 Ole Miss over Wake Forest.

Rice back Dean Connors, a Hawaii Prep alum, became the eighth player in school history with 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in a career.

Texas linebacker Liona Lefau earned his first career sack Saturday in a 56-7 win over Texas-San Antonio The Longhorns overtook Georgia for the No. 1 spot.

FOOTBALL

>> Tupu Alualu (Moanalua), San Diego State: Got to the quarterback for 11⁄2 sacks in a 31-10 loss to California. He had three sacks in 12 games last year and is already halfway there in just three contests.

>> Jordan Botelho (Saint Louis), Notre Dame: Picked up his first sack of the season in a 66-7 win over Purdue. Botelho’s season ended when he injured his knee in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. The grad student can apply for a medical hardship, but if his career is over he finishes with 111⁄2 sacks and 77 tackles in 50 games.

“Jordan Botelho’s a great player who was playing his best ball since I’ve been here,” Coach Marcus Freeman said on Yahoo.com. “You feel awful for him, but you have to continue to move forward, right? That’s why you have depth. You have guys that are prepared and ready to step up.”

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Mississippi: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 649 total yards with 8.2 per play in a 40-0 win over Wake Forest.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Was held to 32 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown in a 33-7 loss to Houston but became the eighth player in school history with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a career. He also caught five passes for 17 yards in the loss. His five rushing touchdowns this year lead the American Athletic Conference.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 291 yards with two touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Oregon State with 64 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He leads the Big Ten in passing yards, completion percentage and is second in passing touchdowns. He is 15 yards away from passing Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell for fourth on the NCAA’s career passing yards list. Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) started on the offensive line and Kawika Rogers (Kapaa) got some reps as the Ducks run up 546 yards of offense.

>> Liona Lefau (Kahuku), Texas: Grabbed the first sack of his career in a 56-7 win over Texas-San Antonio, taking down Owen McCown for nine yards to begin the second quarter and lead to a punt. Tausili Akana (Kamehameha) made his first career tackle on the final series.

>> Quincy Likio (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Amassed six tackles with his first sack of his career in a 21-10 win over Kennesaw State. Kyler Halvorsen (Kaiser) made all four of his extra-point tries and kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Spartans.

>> Malae Fonoti (Kahuku), Montana: Exploded in his NCAA debut with 176 rushing yards on 24 carries in a 59-2 win over Morehead State, all of them in the second half. Keali’i Ah Yat (Kamehameha) got into the game at quarterback and hit nine of his 11 passes for 79 yards and an interception while also scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Matai Mataafa (Lahainaluna) got into the act with his first sack of the season.

>> Blazen Lono-Wong (Kailua), Arizona State: Collected the first sack of his career in a 31-28 win over Texas State, the only time the Sun Devils got to Bobcats quarterback Jordan McCloud.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Got in on nine tackles in a 40-14 loss to Sacred Heart and also broke up a pass. Rufo has 24 tackles through three games this season, he had 38 in 10 games all last year.

>> Ben Scott (Saint Louis), Nebraska: Started on the offensive line and helped the Huskers to 423 yards of total offense in a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Hauled in seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Tulsa, both career highs. He has 17 catches for 295 yards this year after only 14 and 198 last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He is fifth in the Big 12 in receiving yards.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Hana Aina (Moanalua), Jacksonville State: Buried 11 kills to go with six blocks in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham and then put down 10 in a win over North Alabama the next night.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Put up a double-double with 23 assists and 15 digs in a loss to Toledo and dished out 30 assists in a win over Marshall. She has double figures in assists in five straight matches.

>> Falanika Danielson (Mililani), New Mexico: Collected a season-high 22 digs in a loss to Northern Arizona and then added 10 in a loss to Tarleton State the next night. She had five aces in the two matches, raising her season total to eight.

>> Reese Diersbock (Le Jardin), UC Davis: Put away 12 kills in a win over Sacramento State and then had 10 in a loss to Washington State two days later. It was her first time with double-digit kills in successive matches but her streak ended when she had nine in a loss to Washington.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Had 17 kills on 40 swings with 12 digs in a win over Tennessee-Martin, the first time she has hit over .300 in a match since August. She is averaging 3.75 kills per set after a 3.02 mark last season.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Had 53 kills in four matches last week, landing in double figures each time in losses to Iowa State, St. Thomas and Milwaukee to go with a win over Illinois State when she added six digs and six blocks.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Had 13 kills and 14 digs in a win over Navy for her third double-double in 10 matches. Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou) had 20 digs in the victory and Chloe Ka’ahanui (Punahou) led the way with 32 assists and 14 digs but didn’t play in the third match of the George Mason Invitational.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Returned home and dished out 35 assists in a loss to Hawaii. She leads the Beavers with 8.18 assists per set and is fifth in the West Coast Conference, the conference in which this Pac-12 school competes.

>> Anuhea Hauanoi-Lore (‘Iolani), Navy: had the first double-double of her career with 10 kills and 10 digs in a loss to Quinnipiac, playing nine sets in successive matches at the George Mason Invitational.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Stepped out of her comfort zone and dished out 11 assists to go with 23 digs in a win over Pepperdine, the first time she has had double-digit assists since last year’s season finale against Texas.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Victimized Seattle with 17 kills in a three-set win, adding nine digs and three aces in the process. She had eight kills and 14 digs in her previous match, a win over Seattle two days earlier.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: Went over 19 assists in all three matches last week, getting 20 in a win over Middle Tennessee, 21 in a loss to the College of Charleston and 25 in a sweep of Robert Morris.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Had her first double-double of the season with 23 assists and 10 digs in a loss to Seton Hall, then dished out 21 assists in a win over Coppin State later that night.

>> Alizaysha Sopi (Kapolei), Tennessee State: Put down 12 kills on 18 swings in a win over Bethune-Cookman, adding six digs and four blocks and two aces. It was her first match with double-digit kills.

>> Makena Tong (University), UC Riverside: Had 20 assists and 12 digs in a win over California Baptist for her first double-double of the season. She has had 10-plus assists in five straight matches.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Passed out 124 assists in three matches last week, losses to Southern Utah and San Jose State and a win over Fresno State in which she had 49 assists and 10 digs. Her performance against the Bulldogs was her 30th career double-double and she put down a kill to break a 14-all tie in the fifth set to lead to the victory.

>> Lulu Uluave (Punahou), Brigham Young: Dug up a career-high 18 shots in a loss to San Diego and followed it up with 14 in a loss to Oregon. The freshman has had double digit digs in four straight matches and has not missed a set.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Andrew Lovell (Punahou), California Baptist: Headed in the first goal of his career in a 3-2 loss to top-ranked West Virginia, only the fourth time he has stepped onto the pitch in college.

>> Kai Merrill (Seabury Hall), Nevada Las Vegas: Picked up his first career assist in a 1-0 win over Cal State Bakersfield, slotting the team’s only corner kick in front of the goal for a teammate to head in in the 59th minute.

>> Quinn Sellers (Punahou), UC San Diego: Celebrated the first goal of his career with a blistering shot from the top of the box in a 2-2 draw with Lipscomb. The freshman has started every match this season.

>> Logan Zaa (Kamehameha), Air Force: Scored the first goal of his career on a header in a 2-1 loss to Washington and earned his first start of the season three matches later.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Scored her first goal in a 2-1 win over Oregon. It was her first match since suffering a knee injury in Spetember of last year and 22nd of her career.

>> Jadyn Hanks (Konawaena), Idaho: Came off the bench and headed in her second goal of the season in a 2-2 tie with Utah Tech. It was the 15th goal of her career and came two matches after seeing her streak of 30 straight starts end.

>> Kaiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Enjoyed the first multiple goal game of her career in a 3-0 win over Virginia, scoring on both of her shots on goal. She was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week for her effort in the Demon Deacons’ first win over a top-five team since 2009. She has 10 goals in 48 games in her career and her 25 points over the last two seasons leads the team.

>> Taylor Howard (Mililani), Lamar: Played 61 minutes in goal in a 4-1 win over Texas Southern, earning an assist on a goal in the first half. She gave up a goal but made two saves before ceding the spot to her backup. It was her first victory of the season after two losses.

>> Ali Fuamatu-Maafala (Mililani), Sacramento State: Earned the first assist of her career on the lone goal of a win over Cal State Northridge, slotting the ball to Abigail Lopez with less than 10 minutes left. The senior midfielder’s first point came in her 46th match.

>> Alisha Maake (Campbell), North Dakota: The senior scored the first goal of her career in a 6-1 win over Jamestown in her 37th start. It was the first goal of the contest, she later added the first assist of her career.

>> Alexyz Nakamoto (Leilehua), San Diego State: Scored the first goal of her career in her sixth match, tying the match just before halftime in a 4-1 win over Eastern Washington. Nakamoto is the first freshman to score a goal for the Aztecs since August of 2022.

>> Solala Nasu (University), South Dakota State: Picked up the first assist of her career in a 1-1 tie with Drake. She started and played only 16 minutes but drilled a shot off the goalkeeper that was scored on the rebound in the 90th minute. Kaycee Manding (Waipahu) played all 90 minutes of that match and scored her first goal of the season on a free kick in a 3-2 win over Oregon State. Shelby Hopeau (Kapolei) scored the first goal of her career earlier this month in a 4-0 win over Wayne State. The Jackrabbits have not lost since Aug. 22.

>> Sheyliene Patolo (Aiea), Texas El Paso: The senior scored her first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the fifth of her career in 52 matches and 20 starts. Her score 11 minutes into the second half was the first game winner of her career.

>> Audrey Weir (Kealakehe), Oral Roberts: Scored the first goal of her career in a 2-1 win over Tarleton State and then improved upon it with a goal and her first career assist in a 2-1 win over Missouri State. The sophomore was scoreless through her first six matches but is now tied for the team lead in goals.

>> Kailee Wilson (Mililani), Seattle: Broke out in the last two weeks, registering an assist in a 3-1 win over Hawaii and then two more three days later in a 4-1 win over Oregon State. She has three assists in eight matches this season, she had four all of last year.