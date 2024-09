Hawaii’s 6-foot-3, 210-pound running back Landon Sims says, “as long as we do our part, as long as I’m protecting (quarterback Brayden) Schager, then I feel I’m doing my job right.”

After Tuesday’s 2-hour practice under an unforgiving sun, the Hawaii football team’s itinerary included a weight-lifting session.

In front of the semi-circle of Rainbow Warriors, head coach Timmy Chang let out a primal scream. The Warriors joyously responded with their own ear-wax-melting scream.

“It was like ‘ahhhh,’” Chang told reporters of the mood-altering yells. “It was a flip of mentality. It was like, ‘yeah, we’ve got to lift today.’”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 31-13 road loss to upstart Sam Houston, the Warriors had to deal with their 14 penalties for 122 yards. Every starting offensive lineman contributed to the offense’s 11 penalties, which included two unsportsmanlike calls. On Monday, the Warriors had a players-only meeting to address the factors in the 1-2 start and the 89 penalty yards per game.

“It starts with the team,” running back Landon Sims said. “We need to address that discipline issue as a team. The coaches can tell us, they can demand all they want. But at the end of the day, it’s us that has to flip the switch, make the change of heart. I think it comes from the players within the room.”

While critics have nitpicked the Warriors’ ground production — 78.3 yards-per-game average is ranked 123rd of 133 FBS teams — the coaches have offered a more hopeful grading system.

“I don’t really look at the numbers as an indicator of the running backs doing their job,” running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux said. “Our position is a selfless one in this offense. I think they’re doing a phenomenal job of doing what they’re asked, whether it’s protecting or running the ball or even on special teams.”

Not counting sacks — which the NFL credits under passing but the NCAA views as runs — the adjusted average is 96.0 yards per game and 4.4 per carry. While the Warriors have converted on 27% of third-down plays, they are perfect in both third-and-short (up to 3 yards) rushes. The Warriors average 4.5 yards on first-down rushes. Sims, the starting back, averages 6.0 on first down.

“It’s a collective deal,” Arceneaux said of the running aspect of the run-and-shoot offense. “It’s all 11 operating at the same time. You’ve got five brothers up front leading the charge for the run game. You’ve got receivers on the perimeter also blocking secondary players. And then you have your back who has to make the right reads and right decisions with the ball.”

When the Warriors align with four receivers, the lone back’s primary role is backfield blocker.

“We’re there to do our one for one,” said Sims, a 6-3, 210-pound junior who often confronts heavier defensive ends or pass rushers. “As long as we do our part, as long as I’m protecting (quarterback Brayden) Schager, then I feel I’m doing my job right.”

In 41 plays as a pass blocker, Sims has not allowed a sack. When the Warriors are in a four-receiver set, the backs have relinquished one sack. The backs have not fumbled in 42 carries.

On draws, sweeps or counter runs, “everything has to be correct,” Chang said. “Everybody is fighting their battles. For us, it’s putting bodies on bodies, and staying on bodies, and that’ll get the running game going. You want to be able to do that.”

Arceneaux also said the rushing strategy is not simplistic. While observers believe a team should be able to run against a “light” front — three defensive linemen — there are linebackers, safeties and nicklebacks who make delayed entries into the tackle box.

“Defenses have started to increase the variety of looks they give in order to present something that it seems you can run (against) and then upon the snap of the play, it changes. That’s stuff we have to adjust to and be able to take advantage of.”