Letter: Do more to slow drivers who speed near schools

Instead of lower speed limits, which are not going to be enforced because of limited police personnel, why not install more of those speed humps that force drivers to lower their driving speed?

Hoomaemae Street has three schools, a park and recreation building, and sometimes there are people driving over 35 mph. So, if the speed limit is 25 mph and people are driving way over the speed limit, how is lowering the speed limit 5 mph going to change things?

Because of the three schools and a very popular park, there are a lot of pedestrians crossing the street. This has been brought up to the local politicians, but I guess we have to wait till someone gets hit to do anything. If you don’t believe it’s a problem, then why does the school have signs they drew asking for drivers to slow down?

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

