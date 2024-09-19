Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 19, 2024 80° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Hawaiian merger bad for brand, good for workers

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Airlines employee Nobuko Fujiwara assists a passenger with her ticket on Aug. 30.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian Airlines employee Nobuko Fujiwara assists a passenger with her ticket on Aug. 30.