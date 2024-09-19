Letter: Hawaiian merger bad for brand, good for workers

Unfortunately Hawaiian Airlines is not in a financial position to buy Alaska Airlines. This is more than likely the last lifeline Hawaiian has remaining if it wishes to avoid bankruptcy.

I have no doubt that Alaska Airlines will cheapen the Hawaiian product, and eventually completely absorb them into their airline just as they did with Virgin America. As a commercial aviation employee, I hate to see the Hawaiian product go away or cheapened, but I am happy for my many friends at Hawaiian who will stay employed and be able to provide for themselves and loved ones.

Mike Crooks

Hawaii Kai

