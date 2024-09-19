Letter: Navy has no credibility after fuel spill fallout

The Navy has pretty much struck out when it comes to being a steward of Red Hill and protecting our water system. It has failed to disclose in a timely manner — or disclose at all — the numerous leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks. It has proclaimed the drinking water to be safe after residents continued to experience symptoms. Most recently, information from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply suggests thousands of samples taken over a two-year period were unreliable. Enough is enough. The Navy must be held accountable for its past failures.

It is commendable that the Honolulu City Council passed Resolution 216 regarding weekly testing for toxic chemicals, the installation of additional monitoring wells, sharing data with the BWS and related issues.

It is unfortunate that the Navy can no longer be trusted to carry out any of its responsibilities to keep our precious aquifer safe.

Diane Fujimura

Makiki

