Letter: The many qualities of an effective U.S. president

We need a president who will stand firm against attacks against himself and our country. One who doesn’t let foreign terrorists walk freely across our borders. A person who supports our military and police officers. A leader who knows how our economic system works. A person who can answer questions, give speeches and negotiate successfully with other leaders on the world stage. A president who won’t be bribed by the lure of money, foreign or domestic. A president who doesn’t need the media and other government agencies to cover his tracks of wrongdoing. A leader who will stand against illegal drugs coming into our country. A president who doesn’t put the welfare of illegal migrants over our veterans and citizens.

And lastly, I’d like a president who has integrity. One who would hold himself and his administration accountable instead of blaming everything else.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

