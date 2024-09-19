Letter: U.S. must act to rescue hostages from Hamas

Hamas viciously shot and killed six hostages upon learning that Israeli Defense Forces personnel were only days away from rescuing them. One of the hostages was an American citizen.

In the wake of these brutal killings, the Biden administration once again blamed Israel by saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to bring home the hostages. The Biden administration literally has done nothing to bring home the American hostages. It’s shades of Jimmy Carter and Iran all over again.

It used to be that if you killed an American we went after you, not our ally. How is Israel supposed to act now? Negotiate with Hamas? Agree to a cease-fire? Agreeing to a cease-fire would tell all enemies that if you kill our citizens, you get what you want. It incentivizes enemies to take more citizens.

One country needs a new leader and it’s not Israel.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

