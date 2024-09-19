Off the news: City declines federal land for new landfill

The 35-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill is operating on a lifeline — or at least an extended deadline — with the state having granted Honolulu two additional years to site its next dump. That time runs out on Dec. 31, and while potential locations have been identified, no final selection has been made, the city says.

Wherever the dump ends up, it will not be on federal property. As Honolulu prepared to update the Honolulu Planning Commission on its quest Wednesday, city officials said four military-owned parcels that came under consideration — one in Waianae, one in Waimanalo and two near Pearl Harbor — had been nixed.